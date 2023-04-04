Carter Starocci’s UFC Wishlist | UFC FIGHT PASS

How To Watch UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 In Your Country

With MMA set comfortably, but temporarily in the backseat, how does the gold-driven Nittany Lion see himself stacking up against the current top-billers in the lightweight and welterweight divisions?

Colby Covington

“I think I would want to put the wrestlers away early just to show everybody that they’re getting beat by these wrestlers that aren’t even good wrestlers. Give me Colby Covington right away because he’s another piss poor wrestler and his hands are very average. That’s another wrestling match that would be pretty easy.”

Kamaru Usman

“I think Leon Edwards pretty much took the dog out of him, but I think his wrestling is very average, too. His hands seem pretty heavy but he’s not very technical. They kind of run their patterns over and over again, and they’re not new movements, so I think they’re too predictable.”