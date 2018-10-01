Carmouche Motivated In Enemy Territory

UFC: Where do you see the advantages in your match-up with Lucie?

LC: She’s known for being a good striker and I know that she’s brought in an Olympic wrestler to help her prepare. I’m really looking to the challenges that she’s been trying to grow in to try and overcome those. But like I said I’ve really been working on fine tuning myself as well and growing and making sure I evolve. I have a lot to bring to the table in this fight.

UFC: You kind of get to play the villain role since Lucie is from the Czech Republic. Is that fun for you?

LC: It’s fun to be the villain in the sense that booing only fuels me more. If they do it’s really going to come to the cost of my opponent. The booing just make me work that much harder to instill pain upon my opponent.

UFC: You’ve been in the fight game for quite a while, but after a win like you had in Boise does it feel like you’re kind of just getting started again?

LC: If nothing else, my awareness more of my body and how to take care of it properly. In the beginning I was just beating it and abusing it like the marine that I was with no consideration to long term. And now I definitely think more to the future and I do the things necessary. And I’ve noticed the difference. Also in my body, I feel like with every fight I’m getting in better shape, I’m getting stronger and getting faster. And at 125 I feel that much better. So I feel like there are a lot more fights ahead of me and I’m certainly not out for the count.

Watch the UFC Prague main card on ESPN+ at 2pm/11am ETPT and the UFC Prague prelims on ESPN 2 at 11am/8am ETPT.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCNews.