Carmouche Always Looking Forward

“I’m never under the mindset that in this sport that I can grow stagnant and level out,” she said. “We have too many fighters that have these opportunities. Look at Nicky Ryan competing in jiu-jitsu. He’s been doing it since he was four, he’s 17 and he’s destroying ADCC. So if I think I can sit still for one moment and not continue to grow, I’d be stupid to do that and I’m setting myself up for failure. But I also train with people like Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, who is a champion, and so many other people that are striving for greatness that I can either get surpassed by them or I can grow with them, and I choose to grow with them and all of us just sharpen each other and get that much better. So it keeps me on my toes at all times, and I never want to be the fighter that doesn’t evolve as a fighter.”

Winner of three of her last four, Carmouche finished up her run at bantamweight before moving to flyweight in late 2017, and after a split decision loss to Alexis Davis, she bounced back with a win over Jennifer Maia last July. In the UFC’s newest division, that’s good enough for a number six ranking, and given the fact that she already holds a 2010 win over champion Valentina Shevchenko, a win this weekend could put Carmouche in the title conversation. That’s a conversation she wants to be in, especially since the current talk with casual fans still focuses on her historic Octagon debut six years ago.

“People go, ‘Man, I remember that fight’ And there’s only one fight that anybody’s ever talking about, and it’s always the Ronda (Rousey) fight,” she laughs. “You know that I’ve been fighting six years since then? There’s been more than just that fight, I promise you. So just to put a new image in somebody’s mind is gonna be that much sweeter.”

