Carlston Harris Wants To Rewrite His Story

His first fight of 2025 comes against an exciting name in the welterweight division who has been around for quite some time, Santiago Ponzinibbio. The two are set to face off in Saturday’s co-main event inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ponzinibbio is hungry to get back to his winning ways after dropping his last two fights to Kevin Holland and Muslim Salikhov.

Both Ponzinibbio and Harris have never been submitted in their careers, with a total 33 finishes combined, making this fight one that fans should plan to tune into. Not to mention that Harris said he has some new tricks up his sleeve that he wants to show off.

“He has a very aggressive style,” Harris said. “Me and my team, we prepared for his style, and we are looking forward to getting the victory. I have some new stuff to show, and on fight day you will see.”