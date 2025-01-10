Carlston Harris Wants To Rewrite His Story

In the fight game, a lot can happen in eight months. New contenders can be made, new champions can be crowned, rankings can fluctuate.
For Carlston Harris, it has been eight months since he last competed, and the last time he was in the Octagon, things didn’t exactly go his way as he got knocked out by Khaos Williams in the first round. But as he prepares to compete on the first fight card of 2025, he is more than happy to be back and show the improvements he has made.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“I feel good,” Harris said. “It's been a long time. Eight months. I feel great to be back. I was working on a lot of stuff in the gym, just to get better and keep growing as a fighter. It's been a long time, but it has been good, too.”
His first fight of 2025 comes against an exciting name in the welterweight division who has been around for quite some time, Santiago Ponzinibbio. The two are set to face off in Saturday’s co-main event inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ponzinibbio is hungry to get back to his winning ways after dropping his last two fights to Kevin Holland and Muslim Salikhov.
Both Ponzinibbio and Harris have never been submitted in their careers, with a total 33 finishes combined, making this fight one that fans should plan to tune into. Not to mention that Harris said he has some new tricks up his sleeve that he wants to show off.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X
“He has a very aggressive style,” Harris said. “Me and my team, we prepared for his style, and we are looking forward to getting the victory. I have some new stuff to show, and on fight day you will see.”
The “Argentine Dagger” has 37 professional fights under his belt, with 16 of his 29 wins coming by way of knockout. The danger that Ponzinibbio possesses in his hands is something Harris has taken note of.
Former Champ Henry Cejudo To Headline UFC's Return To Seattle Against Song Yadong; Tickets On Sale!
“His biggest threat is the pressure that he brings in the cage,” Harris said. “He puts a lot of pressure on his opponent, but we are prepared for everything he brings to the table.”
Of course, Harris isn’t going to dish out his game plan just days away from the fight, but he does feel confident in the preparation he and his team have done leading up to the fight. Throughout his career, the 37-year-old has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses and is eager to add another to his name on Saturday night.
“I've been working on my game plan in the gym, me and my team, but every time I step in the cage, I look for the finish, no matter if it's the knockout or the submission,” Harris said. “I try not to leave my fight in the judges’ hands, because something could go contrary. I'm looking for the finish; it doesn't matter how, I have the complete game.”
RELATED: Santiago Ponzinibbio Hungry For That Winning Feeling
Everyone hopes to start the first fight of 2025 off with a win and for Harris that is no different as aims to get back in the win column and get the momentum started for a great year ahead.
“When you get a win, it brings more opportunity to the table, you get more fights. You get to fight more, two or three times a year. So a win would be good to rewrite my story.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.