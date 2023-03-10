Carlston Harris Is Beyond Motivated

Carlston Harris of Guyana poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

In comes Jared Gooden, and just like that, Harris’ opportunity to fight this weekend was back on. Unfortunately, Gooden wasn’t able to make weight, but the silver lining is that Harris receives 30% of Gooden’s fight purse.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Breakdown

At this point, nothing was going to stop Harris from fighting on Saturday.

“I got a new opponent and that’s fine because back at my gym we work on everything and prepare for surprises because it happens,” Harris said. “There could be injuries or people could pull out for some reason. They offered me an opponent and I did not refuse any of them. I’m here to work.”

“Anyone they put in front of me, I will take on.”

Harris’ time away from the Octagon isn’t the only motivation pushing him to compete. Just over a month ago, Harris became a father, and it changed his outlook on time management and gave him a new sense of responsibility.

“During my camp I went through a lot. I have a newborn baby and I had to be in the hospital supporting while training,” Harris said. “You change. You get more responsible. You don’t do before you think, you think before you do. The father feeling is a different level, a different feeling.”

View Harris' Athlete Profile

Harris is also looking to recapture that winning feeling after suffering a defeat to Shavkat Rakhmonov in his last trip to the Octagon. The loss taught Harris some lessons and inspired him to focus on his boxing ahead of his next fight.

Harris watched Gooden’s fights versus Randy Brown and Alan Jouban and came away with the conclusion that his boxing adjustments can really shine in this matchup. He’s focused on being composed and taking advantage of his shots. If he can do that, he’s confident he’ll leave the UFC APEX with an impressive result.

WATCH: Laura Sanko Reflects On Her Journey To History

“After my last fight I went back to the gym and went to work on my boxing. I’m going to show that my boxing has improved. I’m going for the kill, man. I want to take his head off,” Harris said. “I have a card up my sleeve for him.”