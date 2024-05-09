Carlos Ulberg’s Winning Streak | UFC St. Louis

UFC Foundation
When Carlos Ulberg earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, it was clear the City Kickboxing product had all the potential in the world.
His UFC debut came less than half a year later against a dangerous opponent in Kennedy Nzechukwu. It was a tough opening test for Ulberg, who was set to experience a real jump in competition at the UFC level. Ulberg and Nzechukwu put on a banger, which earned Fight of the Night honors, but Nzechukwu was able to catch Ulberg and get the knockout win.
Ulberg took nearly a full year off to go back to the drawing board and fix a few things. When he returned to action in February of 2022, he was a different fighter, and he hasn’t looked back since.
Recap Ulberg’s five-fight winning streak before he faces Alonzo Menifield this weekend at UFC St. Louis.
Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant
UFC 271 – February 12, 2022
Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant | Full Fight
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant | Full Fight
/
It wasn’t the most exciting performance from Ulberg, but the New Zealand-born fighter knew he had to get back into the win column after dropping his debut.
Ulberg was patient, avoiding the power of Fabio Cherant for most of the bout. He controlled the standup action by calmly picking his shots and scoring points. Ulberg bounced back nicely after getting knocked down in the second round to deliver a sound final frame and win the fight by unanimous decision.
Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi
UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot – June 25, 2022
Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi | Full Fight
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Carlos Ulberg vs Tafon Nchukwi | Full Fight
/
Early in the fight, the 33-year-old Ulberg stunned Nchukwi with a perfect left hand. He put the foot on the gas and threw a beautiful combo that connected and dropped Nchukwi to the floor. Nchukwi tried to get back to his feet, but Ulberg landed another strike that put Nchukwi down and ended the fight. It was the perfect first UFC finish and reminded everyone just how clean the Ulberg’s striking is.
Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu
UFC 281 – November 12, 2022
Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu | Full Fight
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Carlos Ulberg vs Nicolae Negumereanu | Full Fight
/
It was evident that Ulberg’s confidence grew following his win over Nchukwi, and he showcased that against Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 281.
Full St. Louis Fight Card Preview
Ulberg was patient and didn’t press the action to start; instead, he waited for his moment and ignored Negumereanu’s urge to engage. When Negumereanu charged forward to close the distance, Ulberg hit him with the same left hook that he unleashed on Nchukwi months earlier. Negumereanu dropped down to the mat and sharp power strikes from Ulberg put a sudden end to the fight.
It was the perfect blend of patience, accuracy and power from Ulberg.
Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida – May 13, 2023
Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria | Full Fight
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Carlos Ulberg vs Ihor Potieria | Full Fight
/
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and that’s exactly the approach that Ulberg had in his UFC Charlotte bout with Ihor Potieria. He was patient in the early going so that he could findhis timing and range.
Once he had Potieria’s data downloaded, he cracked him with his favorite weapon, a powerful and fast left hook. The strike took Potieria off his feet and sent him into the fence. Ulberg followed him to the canvas and polished off the win with some extra punches.
Another flawless victory for Ulberg, giving him four straight wins (three consecutive in the first round).
Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung
UFC 293 – September 9, 2023
Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung | Full Fight
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!
Carlos Ulberg vs Da Woon Jung | Full Fight
/
Ulberg’s fifth win was certainly his most impressive yet. Da Woon Jung was a step up in competition and Ulberg showcased that he was simply on another level than his opponent.
Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Ulberg ate some leg kicks to deliver his power strikes, and it was well worth it, as he put Jung to the canvas in the first round. He didn’t change the gameplan in the second, as he peppered Jung with strikes and cut him. The fight went to the ground and Ulberg controlled Jung while landing significant ground-and-pound strikes. In the final moments of the round, Jung gave up his back and Ulberg flowed to his foe’s back and locked in the rear naked choke victory.
The win put Ulberg on the cusp of the rankings and into the spotlight as one of the true rising contenders at 205 pounds.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Nascimento, live from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Prelims start 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
Tags