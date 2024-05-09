Carlos Ulberg’s Winning Streak | UFC St. Louis

Ulberg took nearly a full year off to go back to the drawing board and fix a few things. When he returned to action in February of 2022, he was a different fighter, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Recap Ulberg’s five-fight winning streak before he faces Alonzo Menifield this weekend at UFC St. Louis.

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant

UFC 271 – February 12, 2022