Carlos Ulberg’s Winning Streak

His UFC debut came less than half a year later against a dangerous opponent in Kennedy Nzechukwu. It was a tough opening test for Ulberg, who was set to experience a real jump in competition at the UFC level. Ulberg and Nzechukwu put on a banger, which earned Fight of the Night honors, but Nzechukwu was able to catch Ulberg and get the knockout win.

Ulberg took nearly a full year off to go back to the drawing board and fix a few things. When he returned to action in February of 2022, he was a different fighter, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Recap Ulberg’s seven-fight winning streak before he faces Alonzo Menifield this weekend at UFC London.

Carlos Ulberg vs Fabio Cherant

UFC 271 – February 12, 2022