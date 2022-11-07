Carlos Ulberg’s Mission Continues Saturday Night

The former rugby league player and reality TV contestant, who moonlights as a model, has never been short on career options.

Having options can be dangerous for a fighter. The fighters who reach the top are usually those that live and breathe their improvement as a mixed martial artist and leave little room for other interests. At first glance, you may wonder if that’s the reason Ulberg made his professional MMA debut in 2011 but waited until 2016 to fight again. Was he was distracted by his other options?

But according to Ulberg, the opposite is true: that gap in his record is indicative of just how seriously he took his mixed martial arts journey, or ‘mission’ as he describes it. After winning his first few MMA fights with limited training, he knew he was hooked on fighting. He also knew, however, that he needed to go back to the drawing board and hone his craft if he wanted to make the top of the sport. The mission, though, has long been to reach the top of the MMA world.

“I was more focused on my boxing and kickboxing career during that period, trying to tune up the basic art of boxing and kickboxing; my whole mission was to tidy up those things and eventually get back into the mixed martial arts scene,” said Ulberg, who has a 19-2-0 record in kickboxing and a 1-0 record in boxing.