Carlos Ulberg | Winners Are Grinners

"But also, I've been here before many times mentally. But then also (I’ve) prepped up some of the other boys for moments like this. The journey of it, it all comes together. I’ve been here before, and I think that's the most important thing.

“Our goal is to have yourself headlining and then being on the poster. At times (at) the previous events, I've always been like, ‘OK, well, one day I'll be on the poster, and I'll be the main event,’ and here we are now. But, with all that said, I'm purely focused, and I think just with this week, it's just keeping my focus, keeping my head in place.”

RELATED: Main Event Spotlight | UFC Perth

With the 205-pound championship set to be contested at UFC 320 next weekend, Ulberg has the opportunity to stake an early claim for the next title shot, and he’s determined to make that chance count.

“Fighting Reyes at this point is perfect for me,” he said.