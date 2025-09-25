Carlos Ulberg | Winners Are Grinners

Carlos Ulberg has the chance to lay down a marker for the rest of the division’s contenders this weekend, and while he acknowledges the importance of the task in front of him, he’s determined to enjoy every moment.
Ulberg, 34, will take on former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Ulberg vs Reyes in Perth, Australia Saturday in a bout that could propel the winner towards a shot at the undisputed light heavyweight crown.
And for Ulberg, it’s also the chance to compete relatively close to home, as the New Zealand native looks to shine in neighboring Australia.
“It’s pretty surreal,” he said.
"But also, I've been here before many times mentally. But then also (I’ve) prepped up some of the other boys for moments like this. The journey of it, it all comes together. I’ve been here before, and I think that's the most important thing.
“Our goal is to have yourself headlining and then being on the poster. At times (at) the previous events, I've always been like, ‘OK, well, one day I'll be on the poster, and I'll be the main event,’ and here we are now. But, with all that said, I'm purely focused, and I think just with this week, it's just keeping my focus, keeping my head in place.”
With the 205-pound championship set to be contested at UFC 320 next weekend, Ulberg has the opportunity to stake an early claim for the next title shot, and he’s determined to make that chance count.
“Fighting Reyes at this point is perfect for me,” he said.
“It's a good test. I think that fighting him right now, where he's on his resurgence and he has something to prove, as well. So it's a good time, man. It's a good time to be in the light heavyweight division.
“Obviously, it's risky for me to fight someone who's number seven or eight at the moment, but why not do it in a place like Perth, so close to home, where family members will be able to come and see this, and it'll prep me up.
“It's my first headliner, first five-rounder. So this will prep me up for the bigger show.”
Since his arrival on the big stage in 2021, Ulberg has steadily built his UFC resumé and heads into Saturday’s main event riding an impressive eight-fight win streak. But against Reyes he’s facing a man who has been to the top of the division and challenged the very best for championship gold.
Reyes pushed Jon Jones to the limit in his title tilt at UFC 247 back in 2020, and Ulberg knows that he’ll be stepping in with a dangerous operator who can trouble the sport’s very best on his day.
“He's been here with the best,” he acknowledged.
“He's been in with the greatest of all time. And I think that speaks for itself.”
The bout will present one of the toughest tests of Ulberg’s UFC career to date, but he’ll go into battle knowing that he’ll have the majority of the 15,000 fans in attendance at RAC Arena in his corner, roaring him to victory.
It’s an atmosphere he’s experienced at the venue as a spectator, but this weekend will see him compete in that atmosphere for the first time, and he’s excited to be the beneficiary this weekend.
“One thing that I know is the Perth crowd is amazing. And last time I was here, it was just electric,” he said.
“No doubt they're going to be the same for this one here. Every time they come, I feel like they're very loyal fans, and they know how to cheer and put on a show, or to just create a massive event in themselves. It's amazing.”
The light heavyweight championship picture is starting to take shape nicely. Reigning champion Magomed Ankalaev will take on former champion Alex Pereira in a title rematch at UFC 320, while former champion Jiri Prochazka takes on former title challenger Khalil Rountree on the same card.
But Ulberg and Reyes will both see this weekend’s clash as an opportunity to steal a march on that pairing, with an emphatic victory for either man likely to put them in pole position for a title shot after next weekend.
Ulberg knows what’s at stake and is also aware of the other pieces in play. Wisely, he’s remaining focused on the one aspect he can control – his own performance – and plans on delivering his best showing yet in Perth.
“Yeah, it's a big puzzle at the moment,” he admitted.
“But I'm purely focused on what we have in front of us, which is Dominick Reyes. He is a task, so my pure focus right now is to make sure that I get him out of that cage.
“It’s very exciting. There are a lot of moving pieces at the moment, so it’s about creating a story for myself now. And when I get that finish, it’s about making the right moves after that.”
With the carrot of a title shot within touching distance and the chance to put on a show in the main event close to home, it’s easy to see why Ulberg is smiling ahead of his upcoming assignment.
And “Black Jag” is looking to carry that positive energy into the Octagon on fight night as he looks to claim a big win to make that smile even wider.
“It's just doing what I do best, man” he grinned.
“Go in there and have some fun!”
