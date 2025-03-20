Carlos Ulberg | Willing To Do Whatever It Takes

“I went back, had about a week off, and then I went straight into the gym,” Ulberg said. “That's the way we like to do it. We're on a roll at the moment and I think we just want to keep the momentum.”

It wasn’t the 12-second knockout performance he had over Alonzo Menifield in St. Louis, but Ulberg was able to defeat Oezdemir by unanimous decision. Of course, many fighters want to go out, get the job done early, and move on to the next one, but looking back on it, Ulberg is grateful that he was able to spend 15 minutes battling someone who has been in the UFC since 2017.

“It would be nice to get the knockout, and just save the body, but it was also really nice to be able to stick in there with someone who has experience in the Octagon,” Ulberg said. “I'm quite happy with the result and also to do it to someone who has been in there, who's fought five rounds, and been in there with some of the best in the game.”