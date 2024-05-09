Carlos Ulberg: “It’s My Time To Shine"

If it feels like it’s been a while since Ulberg fought, that’s only because his five-fight winning streak took place over about 19 months, taking him everywhere from Houston to New York City to Sydney.

Along the way, he distinguished himself as a hyper-intriguing player in the light heavyweight division, which continues to turn the page to a new era of contenders. Ulberg is a handful of wins away from eyeing the title picture, but his progressive growth since joining the roster is clear, and it’s a trend he is keen on continuing. A big help in his quick ascent are the teammates with which he works every day in Auckland. Israel Adesanya, Kai Kara-France and Dan Hooker are just a handful of the standouts coming from the gym, as well as the myriad professional martial artists on the mat every day. Their respective journeys up the UFC ladder provide plenty of perspective for a rising fighter.

“I've seen it all,” he said. “I've been around for a while. Even if it was not just being in the UFC, but watching some of my teammates, older teammates, and I've seen and watched them develop, so I know what to expect.”

Ulberg also believes he knows what to expect when it comes to the “Atomic” Menifield.