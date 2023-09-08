Carlos Ulberg: ‘This Is The Easy Part’

“My debut loss was a blessing in disguise,” Ulberg said. “I thought I was untouchable, I thought I was invincible. When that happened, I knew there was a lot more work to do. You can be as physically fit or athletic as you can, but there’s a lot more to it. There’s a lot of mental structure and there’s a lot more to study in the game.”

Returning home to New Zealand, Ulberg was surrounded by a wide supporting cast of elite mixed martial artists at his gym. The most notable, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. And while fans may know Adesanya more than the other athletes at the gym, if you were to watch a training session, you wouldn’t be able to tell who’s a superstar and who’s still on the rise.

“City Kickboxing, it’s grown through culture,” Ulberg said. “No one is any higher than anyone else. Even when you look at someone like Israel [Adesanya], who’s been the champion for a while, no one looks at him as if he’s anything higher [and] he doesn’t feel like he is, as well. We respect each other and we come into the gym every day, every single morning and we treat each other as family.”