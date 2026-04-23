Carlos Ulberg On The Road To Recovery

Although every small gain is a major win when recovering from a major injury, the mental battle can often wear on the athlete as their life shifts from daily training to what is, at times, monotonous work.

Of course, not every injured fighter can balance out that kind of disappointment with the glee of having just accomplished the ultimate goal. As you’d anticipate from the calm and confident Ulberg, he isn’t focused so much on the despair of months of rehab and is instead looking to attack the process.

WATCH: Ulberg's Post-Fight Interview

“I believe that I'm going to get there pretty quickly,” he said. “I've done the groundwork, mentally, years ago, so I know how to put myself in the right mind frame.”

In the meantime, Ulberg is still enjoying the perks of winning the title and living in Las Vegas. He attended WrestleMania and PowerSlap and got on stage with musician J Boog — not a bad weekend at all.