Carlos Ulberg Ready For Fellow Knockout Artist Oezdemir

12 seconds of fight time is all Ulberg has had this year, after fights against Jamahal Hill and Anthony Smith were cancelled after Ulberg was well into his training camp.

Ulberg, who scored a UFC contract after a first-round knockout victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, says he has taken the opportunity to level up his game.

“It was a time for me to touch up on a lot of things that I needed to, picking up a lot of new techniques, building, rebuilding and just getting back to the drawing board,” said Ulberg, 34. “It happens, it’s happened before; it just gave me a bit more time to reload.”

Ulberg, who has an 11-1 record in mixed martial arts, says the downtime and the opportunity to expand his toolkit has been well-timed ahead of Saturday’s fight.

“We’ve built up a bit more of a repertoire; now we’re up against a guy who has been in the top ten for a long time now, and he’s a very well developed fighter, whether it be on the ground or standup, so we’re well prepared for Volkan Oezdemir.”

Ulberg says his increasing fame in his native New Zealand has not been a distraction in the last six months outside of the UFC’s Octagon.