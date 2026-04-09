Carlos Ulberg | One Win From Greatness

“Yeah, it definitely helped me see the bigger picture that, you know, MMA is such a tough sport,” he explained. “You’ve got to be really good at everything. You’ve really got to study the game. You’ve got to understand what you're doing here. It's a very unforgiving sport, as well. Not only do you have to be very good at fighting, there's a lot of other stuff that you have to deal with. I mean, there's a lot of physical pain, but then there's a lot of emotional struggle, as well. So you have to try to marry that all together so that you can not only be the world champion, but be a very good world champion.”

Ulberg duly reset, recovered, then returned at UFC 271 with a decision victory over Fabio Cherant. That put him back on course, and he hasn’t lost since. Now he heads into fight night this weekend riding a nine-fight win streak, with his most recent win, a first-round knockout of former title challenger Dominick Reyes in Perth, Australia, putting him right where he wants to be.

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That victory, and the manner in which he secured it, was particularly significant for Ulberg, who took advantage of a short-notice opportunity to force himself to the front of the light heavyweight queue.

“Every camp was different (but) that was a very special camp for me because of the situation we were in,” he explained. “Taking that fight on short notice, as well, but then also having family there, being so close to home, virtually at home, and doing it the way we did. So I think, yeah, just having that fire in me kind of just gave me that confidence just to get the job done. And that's essentially what we're doing now, is going in there and just finishing it.”

The win over Reyes positioned Ulberg perfectly to take advantage of the changes at the top of the 205-pound division, with former champion Alex Pereira opting to relinquish the title to move up and challenge for the interim heavyweight crown at UFC Freedom 250 at The White House on June 14.