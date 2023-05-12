Carlos Ulberg Is In No Rush

Carlos Ulberg of New Zealand punches Tafon Nchukwi of Cameroon in a light heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Those lessons were quickly learned in Ulberg’s UFC debut, where he came out of the gates throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Kennedy Nzechukwu. He nearly knocked Nzechukwu out, but Ulberg’s wild striking resulted in him getting caught by one of Nzechukwu power punches. It was total madness for as long as it lasted.

That Fight of the Night-winning war was one heck of a way to start out his UFC career, but it was also an eye-opener for Ulberg and his approach.

Save 30% On A Full Year of UFC FIGHT PASS

“It was definitely methodical moving on from that debut fight,” Ulberg told UFC.com. “I sat down and realized that it’s more of a career for me, so I needed to adjust myself and adjust to the sport. I’m finding myself really well in this game and understanding that we are in the entertainment business just as much as the fight business.

“My magic is just being patient. Being patient is a virtue, but it’s also a killer.”