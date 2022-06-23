Carlos Ulberg: 'It’s Going to Be a War'

The Kiwi prospect is amused when told about this.

“It’s funny. I was out one time and a guy asked me to pose for a photo with his partner. He wanted me to kiss her in the picture. [Laughs] I thought, ‘This is interesting.’”

He continues, more seriously, “I am starting to get noticed more around New Zealand. As a kid, you dream of being famous, but you don’t realize what comes with it. That when you go to the shop, everyone has eyes on you. You go to the restaurant and people know who you are. Then you’d rather just be rich and not famous! But nah, I love it, it comes with the territory.”

After Ulberg’s win against Cherant, he spent some time at Freestyle MMA with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. It seems the sharing of knowledge and skills between the Australian and New Zealand fighters is at an all-time high…

“Yeah, it was a great trip. Alex is very inspiring to be around. He’s a great leader in his gym and community. It was really good seeing the way he works.