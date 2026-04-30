Carlos Prates Wants A Title Shot Over Everything Else

“Cool” is subjective, but some people just have a particular energy, know they have it and don’t need to actively do anything other than live their truth — the people just follow. Of course, it helps when you’re putting away some of the best fighters in the world with ease like Prates. Since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023, he's done nothing but entertain, picking up six Performance Bonus-earning knockouts.

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It’s why, when people bring up his cigarette smoking and heavy partying, they often say it with reverence rather than criticism. Even his lone loss in the Octagon, a decision result against Ian Machado Garry, featured a late surge that saw Prates nearly stop Machado Garry in the fifth round.

So, while Prates won’t exactly have the fans in his corner when he faces Perth-native Jack Della Maddalena at RAC Arena, hearing a more split crowd than one would assume in enemy territory won’t surprise many either.