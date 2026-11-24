Carlos Prates earned his UFC contract a touch over three years ago. He claimed his place by stopping Mitch Ramirez in the second round, and then did the same to Trevin Giles in his promotional debut three months later and earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his efforts. Three more stoppage wins and three more post-fight bonuses followed, landing Prates opposite Ian Machado Garry in his highest profile assignment.
Although he landed on the wrong side of the scorecards in that contest, the fight ended with Prates on the hunt. He bounced back four months later with a spinning-elbow knockout win over Geoff Neal, then finished former champions Leon Edwards and Jack Della Maddalena to push his bonus total to seven and put himself in a position to potentially challenge for championship gold — right where he felt like he belonged.
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“I have been working hard for this, so I expected this already,” Prates said.
At the time of our interview, the 33-year-old Brazilian was in a car maneuvering the busy streets of Toronto, where he’ll face off with undefeated fellow Contender Series graduate Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on January 30.
The matchup is a fan’s delight: a pairing of elite contenders who have a combined 14-1 record inside the Octagon, including dozen stoppages, 10 bonuses, and a host of high-profile victories. But for Prates, it was initially a bit of a letdown.
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“First, I got a little mad because I was expecting to fight Islam (Makhachev),” he said. “A two-division champ, pound-for-pound No. 1? That would be a huge step to beat him, but either way, I’m going for the belt against Morales… I think it’s a better matchup for me. I don’t want to say, ‘easier than Makhachev,’ but maybe less hard than Makhachev because of his style, the way he fights, so I’m happy.”
While Prates is feeling excited about what he sees as a favorable matchup with Morales, he’s also understandably confident in his own abilities. The native of Taubaté owns a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, but very seldom have we seen him working off the canvas. Instead, he finds a way to keep things standing opponents on edge. His blend of offensive weapons and the deftness with which he deploys them make him a daunting challenge for anyone in the division.
“I think it’s the mix of weapons,” began Prates. “Being calm inside the Octagon, and also, I’m really good in the way I hurt my opponents, make them give up.”
Prates also sees his journey as a boon for his success, one on which he spent a lengthy spell in Thailand all the way to the top-level of mixed martial arts in the UFC.
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“I think all my whole journey, the time I spent in Thailand, the time I spent everywhere helped me a lot,” he said. “The keys are resilience and just (continuing to) win.”
That resilience is something that permeates the whole Fighting Nerds team in Sao Paulo. It wasn’t that long ago that people were wondering aloud if the Fighting Nerds’ run of success on the big stage had reached its apex.
Although Prates had already rebounded from his loss to Machado Garry, the UFC’s annual trip to Paris wrapped with both Mauricio Ruffy and Caio Borralho suffering their first setbacks inside the Octagon. A week later, Jean Silva fell to Diego Lopes in a main tie. The “Core Four” of the team had ran roughshod over everyone, but now, three of the four were sitting on losses.
One year later, Borralho, Silva, and Prates are all in the thick of the chase in their respective divisions, while Ruffy opted to move to Australia to work with Freestyle MMA. All are coming off victories, however, silencing the doubters and renewing the team’s belief that a day will come when the three remaining Nerds carry UFC gold.
“It means a lot,” Prates said. “Everybody rose to the belt, everybody together, and I truly believe in 2027, all of us can become champs.”
Prates will be the first to get that opportunity in about two months. Before that, he and Morales will face off a couple more times before battling it out for the interim title and a chance to challenge Makhachev later in the year.
“I think he’s young. He’s strong. I think that’s his best weapon,” he said.
Although the two stood across from each other at a press conference in New York City, Prates isn’t drawing any conclusions from the interactions. That only comes once he and Morales have made the walk, Bruce Buffer has set the stage, and the fists start to fly.
“When we talk or face-off, I don’t feel like I can get something from him because no matter what we did outside of the Octagon or before the fight, when you step in the cage, it’s between me and him and then you’re gonna see who is the best,” Prates said.
Circle your calendars for January 30; you’re not going to want to miss it.