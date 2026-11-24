At the time of our interview, the 33-year-old Brazilian was in a car maneuvering the busy streets of Toronto, where he’ll face off with undefeated fellow Contender Series graduate Michael Morales for the interim welterweight title at UFC 336 on January 30.

The matchup is a fan’s delight: a pairing of elite contenders who have a combined 14-1 record inside the Octagon, including dozen stoppages, 10 bonuses, and a host of high-profile victories. But for Prates, it was initially a bit of a letdown.

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“First, I got a little mad because I was expecting to fight Islam (Makhachev),” he said. “A two-division champ, pound-for-pound No. 1? That would be a huge step to beat him, but either way, I’m going for the belt against Morales… I think it’s a better matchup for me. I don’t want to say, ‘easier than Makhachev,’ but maybe less hard than Makhachev because of his style, the way he fights, so I’m happy.”

While Prates is feeling excited about what he sees as a favorable matchup with Morales, he’s also understandably confident in his own abilities. The native of Taubaté owns a Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt, but very seldom have we seen him working off the canvas. Instead, he finds a way to keep things standing opponents on edge. His blend of offensive weapons and the deftness with which he deploys them make him a daunting challenge for anyone in the division.