Carlos Prates Plans To Gatecrash The Welterweight Title Party

Prates suffered his first and only UFC loss to date against Ian Machado Garry back in April, so when he was booked to face hard-hitting Geoff Neal at UFC 319 four months later, he knew he had to remind people just what he’s all about.

His performance to knock out Neal with a spinning back-elbow in the last second of the first round delivered a big statement to the rest of the division that “The Nightmare” was still very much a factor in the upper echelon of the UFC’s welterweight rankings.

“I didn't think about getting the finish, but I thought about getting the win, because I was coming off a loss and I had lost a lot of hype,” he admitted. “A lot of people said, ‘Carlos is done, because he just parties and drinks, so he lost his fight, so he cannot fight well anymore.’ I was very worried about showing people that I’m still on my game.”

Prates said that following his loss to Machado Garry, he didn’t need to make too many technical changes. Instead, he simply had to be a better listener in the gym.