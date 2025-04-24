Carlos Prates Is Just Getting Started

Prates, who was originally scheduled to fight Geoff Neal alongside Silva at UFC 314, had to switch gears when Neal suffered an injury. The mishap opened a fascinating door, however, which included a main event against fellow rising welterweight Ian Machado Garry in Kansas City. With the April 26 headliner just days away, Prates is as cool and unflappable as you’d expect from the 31-year-old.

FULL FIGHTS: Prates vs Magny | Garry vs Page

“It’s my work; I have to fight,” Prates told UFC.com. “No matter who, no matter how many times, short-notice or not, I just am training all the time, every day. I’m ready to fight tomorrow. After tomorrow, next month. I’m always ready.”

Confidence, although natural, is seeping out of Prates ahead of his biggest test to date. That’s what happens when you string together an 11-fight win streak dating back to December 2019. His last four efforts came during his rookie campaign in the UFC, and all ended in performance bonus-earning knockouts.