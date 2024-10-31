Carlos Prates: Humility And Confidence En Route To UFC Stardom

Earlier this year, he followed that win up with a streak of knockouts over Trevin Giles, Charles Radtke and Li Jingliang, paving his way to a clash at the UFC APEX on November 9 with Neil Magny - who owns the record for most fights and wins in welterweight history, and is also currently ranked 15th in the division.

In each of his UFC wins, Prates also earned Performance of the Night honors, pocketing an extra 150 thousand dollars. But neither the compliments, nor the money, get the best of him.

"I usually say being in the UFC doesn't dazzle me," said Prates. "I'm grateful that life took me to the world's greatest organization, but if that hadn't happened, I would still be living and I would still be a happy man. I still do the same things and go to the same places. I still walk around in shorts and flip flops because that's who I am. The money helps to change the lives of those around me.

"I can't be a hypocrite and say that it doesn't change my life," he added. "But I think the main purpose of the money I make is to help everyone who has helped me get to where I am. Everybody deserves their slice of the cake, and it's good to see the lives of those who believe and fight for my dream improving."