Carlos Prates | Feet On The Ground

“I’m a big dreamer. Every fight, when I go to the fight, when I’m gonna start the fight camp, I close my eyes and I can see the judges put my hands up,” he added.

“Judges? You don’t go to the judges,” I interjected with a smile, knowing that all three of his UFC victories have come inside the distance and earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, extending his overall finishing streak to nine and pushing his overall run of victories to 10 straight.

“The referee!” he said with a laugh, apologizing. “I think also it’s a bit of Carlos Prates though, too — I just let things go, go forward, work hard, and that’s it.”

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X

Prates doesn’t just talk about working hard, though.

A native of Taubate, a city of roughly 320,000 in the state of Sao Paulo, he not only trains at home with his team at Vale Top Team, but also makes the two-hour trek each way repeatedly to the state capital of Sao Paulo to work with the electric Fighting Nerds team that has been on an absolute tear in the UFC as of late.

“I’m from VTT, a team from my city, in Taubate, and every time I train at Fighting Nerds, I need to drive two hours to Sao Paulo,” began Prates, explaining the push that working with the crew that includes Caio Borralho and fellow first year standouts Jean Silva and Mauricio Ruffy gives him. “I drive two hours, train, come back inside the car, two hours to my city to train again at night.