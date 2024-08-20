Carlos Prates | Dana White's Contender Series Grad Showcase

Brazil’s Carlos Prates captured the attention of Dana White and UFC fans worldwide last August with a walk-off KO finish against Mitch Ramirez, delivering one of the standout performances of Dana White’s Contender Series Season 7.

Not only was awarding Prates a UFC contract one of White’s easiest decisions all season, but he also gave some of the highest praise we’ve heard on the show, going as far as comparing Prates to UFC Hall of Famer Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

Dana White's Contender Series: Week 2 Preview | How To Watch DWCS In Your Country

“Smooth, calm, violent, absolutely nasty combos,” White said when describing Prates’ fighting style after the fight. “In the first round, he landed 70 percent of his strikes. The UFC average Is 44 percent. He came out in the second round and looked even better [and] finished the fight. This kid, he’s 17-6 now, he’s 30 years old, we could throw him right in the mix. He could fight anybody. The way he looked tonight, he looked like a prime, young, vintage Anderson Silva to me. This dude is absolutely in the UFC.”

As White anticipated, the matchmakers wasted no time throwing Prates straight into the mix with a debut fight against 13-fight UFC veteran Trevin Giles, who holds a win over No. 10 ranked middleweight Roman Dolidze and has shared the Octagon with UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.