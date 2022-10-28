Carlos Mota Anticipates A Great Showing In UFC Debut

Special Feature
Athletes
Flyweight Carlos Mota Faces Cody Durden On One Week’s Notice At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
At only eight years old, Brazil’s Carlos Mota stepped foot in his first Capoeira class.
As he grew more and more interest for the sport of mixed martial arts, he began training in taekwondo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, immediately falling in love.
Growing up, Mota continued to train in these disciplines until gaining enough confidence to begin competing. After just three amateur fights, all ending with Mota’s hand being raised, he decided to make MMA a full-time commitment at the professional level.
Pre-Order UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Today!
“Ever since I met my coach Francisco Bueno, he has prepared, guided and shaped me as a person and has made me who I am today,” Mota said.
Mota amassed an impressive 8-1 professional record, recently becoming the first Brazilian flyweight champion in LFA history with a first round knockout win over Rizvan Abuev in August. Just over a week ago, Mota got the call to step in on late notice to fight Cody Durden at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen in his promotional debut.
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
Main Event Preview | UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
/
Despite the urgency behind the preparation for this bout, Mota accepted it with no hesitation, knowing this opportunity is an absolute dream come true for him and his coaches.
“It’s an amazing process,” Mota said. “We work really hard, and we really believe [in ourselves]. We give our soul to the sport and it’s rewarding to have this opportunity the UFC has given me to be here and to show my work.
“They called me on one week’s notice, but that’s how opportunities work. You have to embrace it, no matter when or where.”
Everything UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
When asked if there was hesitation in accepting a UFC debut bout on a week’s notice, Mota responded with an emphatic “No,” implying that he’d take a fight the night of if it meant competing for the UFC.
“This is my dream, so I had to embrace it,” Mota said. “I’ve worked really hard for this for years, so that’s what I did. I embraced it and here I am.”
His opponent, Durden, is coming off an impressive TKO victory over JP Buys in June at UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Gamrot in June. With five fights inside the Octagon, there is some tape that Mota can try to dissect during fight week but, at the end of the day, it’s too little time to perfect a gameplan for a specific opponent.
Top Knockouts | Flyweight
Top Knockouts | Flyweight
/
But for Mota, specific opponents don’t matter. The time spent with Bueno in the gym gives him enough confidence to perform his absolute best against whoever gets put in front of him.
“He’s an experienced guy,” Mota said. “I’ve watched two of his fights. I knew he was tough and experienced with a wrestling background. But we work so hard that no matter who they put in front of us, we are ready physically and mentally.”
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Arnold Allen Is A Dark Horse No Longer | Calvin Kattar Is Keen On Ending This One Early | Calvin Kattar's Top Finishes | Fighters On The Rise | Dustin Jacoby Interview | Khalil Rountree Jr
As we’ve seen with many athletes, including Josh Quinlan earlier this year, your debut is an amazing opportunity to show how good you are in relation to the rest of your division. On Saturday, Mota expects nothing less than to send a definitive message to the rest of the flyweights that he’s here to stay.
“[Fans can expect] a lot of aggressiveness, awareness and a great show.”
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen, Live From The UFC Apex In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT While The Main Card Kicks Off At 7pm ET/4pm PT.
News and announcementsView all
:
:
Announcements
Power Slap Press Conference November 11 From New York…
Highlights