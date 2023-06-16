Carlos Hernandez Took His Time

Being able to take the past few months to reflect on his January fight against Allan Nascimento allowed Hernandez to fix some of the things he may have been lacking during that fight. He looked at the time away as an opportunity for growth and improvement. He understands that even though your body may be physically ready, it’s also important to make sure that you are mentally ready, as well.

“The last five months was kind of a learning process,” Hernandez said. “We took a step back, fixed what we needed to fix, learned from the situation we were in, and adapt and use it to get better and use those things that we learned in this new camp to get ready and show up this Saturday.”

Now that he’s back in fight week and quickly approaching his bout against Denys Bondar at UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier, the 29-year-old flyweight is ready to put everything together for an incredible performance inside the UFC APEX.