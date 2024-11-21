Carlos Hernandez: No Easy Assignments

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

“It comes with the job, too, I guess,” he added. “Any time you don’t do well or don’t perform, it’s tough, but you pick yourself up, learn from it, and move on.”

After edging out current UFC flyweight competitor Daniel Barez to earn a place on the UFC roster, Hernandez opened his career with a split decision win over fellow DWCS alum Victor Altamirano before his sophomore appearance against Brazilian Allan Nascimento brought his eight-fight winning streak to a halt.

He got things moving in the right direction again with a technical decision win over Denys Bondar, but was then tabbed to face a pair of promising, young Japanese talents in Tatsuro Taira and Rei Tsuruya, landing on the wrong side of the results against each. While two wins in five starts is never how anyone wants things to shake out, setbacks against the criminally underrated Nascimento, a Top 5 fighter in Taira, and a hot prospect like Tsuruya is nothing to hang one’s head about, though that provides little solace for the competitive Chicago-based flyweight.

“A little bit, but, at the end of the day, the competitor in me wants to get it back,” Hernandez said in regards to finding positives in landing on the wrong side of the results against such game opposition. “You want to get your hand raised — that’s the goal for each one of these outings — but I guess there is a little bit when you look back.

“Like you (said earlier): it hasn’t been an easy two-year stint so far — there have been some tough fights — but, at the end of the day, the competitor in me is like, ‘Go get that back!’”

While full-on avenging his previous setbacks will have to wait (for now), Hernandez has the opportunity to clear the slate and close out his 2024 campaign this weekend in Macau when he steps in with Tumendemberel.