Carlos Condit Is Taking 2021 One Fight at a Time

As he prepares for his 45th professional fight, “The Natural Born Killer” is excited to finally hit the canvas against Brown, a matchup that has fallen through twice in the past.

“I’m well-acquainted with his tendencies, having watched several camps’ worth of footage on him,” Condit said, smiling at the opportunity that has finally come to fruition. “Just from following his career, I’m a fan of Matt Brown. I love his style and he’s a hell of a fighter.”

You could say that enthusiasm is matched, with Brown referring to Condit as “a legend” earlier this week.

The two UFC veterans combine for nearly 90 fights, 20 of which were finished by submission, and 30 by knockout. Brown’s 13 finishes set the all-time record among welterweights, and Condit holds seven Fight Night bonuses himself.

Needless to say, pitting a well-rounded, overall fun fighter against a knockout artist known for his intensity is sure to entertain.

“Him and I are both fighters at heart,” Condit said. “I think we both do this because we love it. He trains hard, I train hard, and we belong in the UFC. We put on exciting fights, and I think that’s why people have wanted to see this fight for so long.”