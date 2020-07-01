Carlos Condit’s Focus Carries Him

That flame has drawn the 36-year-old to Fight Island, where he is scheduled to battle fellow UFC veteran Court McGee, who is also on a bit of a skid having lost five of his last seven. Records aside, though, this is a fight that features a pair guaranteed to throw down. Sprinkle in some urgency to halt their respective skids, and the bout should provide some sparks once the two engage in the Octagon.

“I know what he’s going to do,” Condit said of the pressure-minded McGee. “At a certain point in training camp, you gotta wrap your head around it. The only way to the other side of it is straight through. I’m going to fight smart. I’m not going to just sit and be dumb and fall into Court’s game, but this is going to be a fun fight.”

An added element of fun for Condit is McGee’s toughness. “The Crusher” has only been finished once in 29 professional fights. Condit, meanwhile, boasts 28 finishes (15 knockouts, 13 submissions) on his record.

“We’re both very, very well-rounded and technical fighters, but we’re fighters,” Condit said. “We’re going to step in there and get after it. There’s no bones about it. This is going to be a nasty fight.”

Condit doesn’t mince words. He knows he needs this win. He needs to make a statement that the all-action fighter people fell in love with over the last decade very much still has it.