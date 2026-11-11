Carlos Adames: ‘I’m Here To Make History’ | Zuffa Boxing 13

His first defense of the crown saw him taken the distance by Terrell Gausha, but Adames was just too good on the night as he dominated the scorecards for a landslide unanimous decision victory. Adames then held onto his title by the slimmest of margins as he battled to a split draw with Hamza Sheeraz in February 2025 in Riyadh, but he returned to his dominant best in his most recent outing in Orlando in March as he dropped Austin “Ammo” Williams in the second round en route to a unanimous decision victory to maintain his firm grip on championship gold.

Following that victory earlier this year, and with a career record of 25-1-1 (18 KOs), Adames announced he had signed with Zuffa Boxing as he gets set to embark on the next chapter of his career.

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“This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m here to make history. Zuffa Boxing is building something special, and I want to be part of it,” said Adames upon signing. “I’m ready to face the best fighters in the world on the biggest stage. The best of ‘Caballo Bronco’ is yet to come.”