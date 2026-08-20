Carli Judice | Stay ‘Crispy’

“Her match against Duben didn't really impress me much,” she said. “There wasn't anything that she did that outdid Duben, and I was able to handle Duben in the way that I did. So I'm excited.

“Nothing scares me about that. Watching that fight when I did, I remember watching it, and then a few weeks later, we got the call to fight her, and I remember watching that fight, and I wasn't worried about it. Obviously, this is fighting. Anything can happen. You’ve got to be ready, got to prepare for everything, no matter what I think. But I'm definitely excited for this matchup.”

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Judice is rightly proud of the journey she’s had so far, but there’s still more headroom to go before she reaches her ceiling in this sport. And the native of Lafayette, Louisiana, said that she wants to continue improving, fight to fight, until she’s at the top of the division.

“I need to keep being clean and crispy. I need to keep living up to my nickname,” she said.“I'm sure they want to see knockouts, but I need to work my way up the ladder. I'm not rushing it – I'm still young in my career [and] I still have so much to learn as far as experiencing cage time. So, I'll take it slow if the UFC wants it. If they want to give me ranked opponents, I'll take that, also. So whatever route they want to take. But I'm definitely not like, ‘Give me top five now!’ I'll build my career slowly if that means I get to stay longer in the end, and really build that experience and the pressure, and all of that.

“I want to make sure I'm ready for the moment when it comes. But I do believe that I am top five, world champion material. But you know, the longer it takes to get there, the more work that I get, and the more skills that I can build for when that moment comes.”