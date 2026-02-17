Carli Judice | Just Getting Started

This weekend, Judice, who earned back-to-back wins and Performance Bonuses, will make the walk for her fourth UFC appearance, stepping in with Juliana Miller in the opening bout in Houston.

“2021 Carli was a wreck,” she said with a laugh. “I was 20 years old, maybe 21, and I was a kid, especially as an athlete. I was so new — I played sports my whole life, but as far as being a mature athlete, I wasn’t even close to that, and that’s why I give this sport so much credit for changing me as a person and an athlete. My mindset now is so different than it used to be.

“Me now would tell that Carli to keep going,” she continued. “Even though I did keep going, there are days where I was like, ‘What am I doing? I’m getting smashed every day in jiu jitsu. I should probably just go and be a boxer.’ There were so many times where I was like, ‘What am I doing this for?’ I had people ask me, ‘What’s your Plan B? Are you going back to school?’ and I was like, ‘Nah — I’ll go back to school if I fail at this five years down the road.’

“Now five years down the road, I am where I am,” she added with a proud smile. “Not everybody makes it. This is luck, but it’s also talent, skill, and hard work. It’s all of that sprinkled together. I’m just happy with my life and do feel blessed for the opportunities I get, but I also prepare to capitalize on any opportunities that come my way.”