Carla Esparza Thrives In Chaos

“Not only had I done two weeks in Mexico City, I did two weeks in Big Bear, so a huge portion of my camp was away from my gym, my home, my family, everything,” she said. “But those situations make you stronger and you have to push through. I'm a person who's used to being in my comfort zone. I have my certain training regimen, my certain things that I do and sometimes you get thrown in the mix; even in my fight, I'm not comfortable. I almost got knocked out in the third round, I almost got armbarred and got my arm broken off, but people who know how to survive in the chaos and in the fire are the people who are gonna have success. Fighting is a very unpredictable game, not only in the fight, but leading up to the fight.”

The No. 7-ranked Esparza knows that better than most, especially in the lead-up to her UFC 249 bout against Michelle Waterson this Saturday in Florida. Originally scheduled to face “The Karate Hottie” on April 11, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the bout from happening on that night, and instead we get it this weekend. It forced Esparza to taper down and train back up again to make sure she peaks on Saturday, but that’s just the physical end of matters; mentally, she had to adjust, as well, but the ten-year pro handled that just fine.

“I think that's how it was in the early days for all of us, even me,” she said. “Oh, fight's canceled, oh, the whole show is canceled. You've just got to roll with the punches, so to speak.”

With a decade of fighting under her belt, championship reigns in the UFC and Invicta FC, as well as a stint on The Ultimate Fighter that put her in the nation’s living rooms every week, Esparza has seen more than most. That also adds a level of toughness that shows up whenever things get heated in a fight, giving her an edge that has allowed her to rebound from a pair of losses to Claudia Gadelha and Tatiana Suarez in 2018 to beat Virna Jandiroba and Grasso last year and be in a good position career-wise heading into her bout with Waterson. But did she ever worry that the pandemic would wipe out her chance to take out her fellow contender?