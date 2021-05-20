Carla Esparza Never Stopped Pushing Herself

“A win here puts me in the number one contender spot, for sure,” Esparza told UFC.com. “I beat [Namajunas] the first time, I finished her. She has evolved a lot over the years, and I’ve evolved a lot over the years, so I think we are both very different fighters, but I obviously think I’d have the advantage in that fight. She’s never lost a rematch, though, so that’s an interesting fight.”

Esparza’s opponent at UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt has similar aspirations, as Yan Xiaonan knows that a win over Esparza could be her ticket to a showdown with the champ. Yan has beaten all six of the fighters that she’s competed with in the Octagon and has shown that she has all the tools to give anyone at 115 pounds a tough fight.

Such high stakes have the “Cookie Monster” motivated and ready to hand Yan her first UFC loss.

“I always feel driven in the fights, but feeling so close to that title shot is definitely extra motivation,” Esparza admitted before mentioning that she enjoys being considered the underdog in the matchup. “I’ve actually had a lot of success in my career being the underdog. Most of my career I was the underdog and I tend to find a lot of success in that; there’s less pressure and more motivation. I actually don’t mind it and I look forward to proving the odds wrong.”