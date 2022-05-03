Carla Esparza Hopes To Solidify Her Legacy

“She pushed for this fight, not only because I think she knows I deserve it, but also because she wants to fight the best. She wants the challenge and to take that loss off her record; I know that motivates her.

“Everyone she’s fought twice — whether she beat them the first time or lost the first time, she’s won (the second fight),” she said of the champion, who is a perfect 4-0 in her career in rematches, having avenged previous losses to Tecia Torres and Jessica Andrade, while besting former champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili in back-to-back fight scenarios. “I know she’s not coming to play around so, for me, I have to be that much more motivated for a more motivated Rose.”

For Esparza, Saturday’s championship opportunity feels well earned and a little overdue.

Like many others, the former titleholder felt like she had done enough to merit a crack at the belt following her split decision win over Marina Rodriguez in the summer of 2020. It was her fourth consecutive victory and the first defeat for the talented Brazilian, who went 2-0-2 in her four bouts prior to facing Esparza and has gone 4-0 since to climb into contention herself.

Zhang was the champion at the time, and four months removed from her epic performance against Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248. Namajunas had edged out Andrade in their second meeting two weeks earlier, but many pundits and observers thought that “The Cookie Monster” would get the next crack at the Chinese champion.