Carla Esparza To Face Zhang Weili At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira

Looking to regain the 115-pound title in the Big Apple, Zhang is coming off one of the most impressive victories of her career, a Performance of the Night knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their June rematch. But to get her belt back, she will have to get by a champion in prime form in Esparza, who has won six straight, including victories over Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez, and Rose Namajunas.

Find Out About UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Tickets On Pre-sale Here