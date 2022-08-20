Carla Esparza To Face Zhang Weili At UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira
The UFC Strawweight Title Will Be On The Line When Carla Esparza Looks To Defend Her Title For The First Time At Madison Square Garden.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Aug. 20, 2022
Before Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12, the championship doubleheader at Madison Square Garden kicks off in the strawweight division, as surging two-time champion Carla Esparza defends her crown against China's Zhang Weili.
Looking to regain the 115-pound title in the Big Apple, Zhang is coming off one of the most impressive victories of her career, a Performance of the Night knockout of Joanna Jedrzejczyk in their June rematch. But to get her belt back, she will have to get by a champion in prime form in Esparza, who has won six straight, including victories over Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez, and Rose Namajunas.