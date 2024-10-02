Carla Esparza Is Exiting the Sport on Her Terms

“I think it's about not just giving something up, but it's choosing my family and choosing my body,” Esparza said. “Of course, I wish I could do it forever and I wish I didn't have to sleep, and I could just be there for everyone and do it all. But you can't give 100% to everything. There's just not that much to give and I don't look at it as giving up early on the sport. I just know when the time is to close this chapter and I’m feeling in a good place about it. I won’t want to be forced out and I don't want to make people cringe to watch me leave the sport like, ‘Ooh, that's hard to watch one of our favorites get beat up like that fight after fight. It's hard to watch.”

It is, but in Esparza’s case, we just get to watch her take a victory lap this week and then go get into one last fight on Saturday. It’s the perfect way to end a career to be proud of. Two world championships. An Ultimate Fighter title. An Invicta FC title. And wins over Namajunas (twice), Nina Nunes, Felice Herrig, Alexa Grasso, Michelle Waterson, Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan, just to name a few. But as is her custom, she’s taking this fight as seriously as she’s taken all the others.

“I'm really trying not to get too sentimental,” Esparza said. “I'm trying to focus. I have a job to do and this is a fight. I am going through my closet, though and I'm thinking I'm going to bring my Invicta shirt; I'm bringing a couple of my TUF shirts to wear. It's been a wild ride, but I'm really trying not to think too hard on it. There's no crying in fight camp.”

We’d forgive her if there was a tear or two shed; she’s earned it. But the big question is, if she looks spectacular against Pennington this weekend and feels like a million bucks, will this be the shortest retirement on record?

“No,” Esparza says without hesitation. “Even if I came out and had a ten second knockout, I'd just be like, this is an awesome way to go out, but I'm ready for the next chapter. I'm ready to hang it up. It's been an awesome journey, but for my body and my family life, I think it's the right call to make right now.”