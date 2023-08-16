Career Highlights | Aljamain Sterling

Fight Coverage
This weekend, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will make his 18th walk to the Octagon to defend his title against Sean O’Malley in the UFC 292 main event.
Learn more about “Funk Master’s” career highlights, UFC records, and standout fights that led him to becoming one of the best bantamweights in UFC history.
- Aljamain Sterling has been a pro since 2011 and he made his UFC debut in February of 2014
- Sterling’s 14 wins in the bantamweight division are the most in UFC history
- Sterling’s nine-fight win streak is the most in UFC bantamweight history. He’s won 11 of his last 12.
- Sterling’s four title fight victories are tied for the second most in UFC bantamweight history, and he can tie TJ Dillashaw for the most with a win at UFC 292
- Sterling has the most consecutive bantamweight title defenses in UFC history (three)
- Former two-time Division III All-American wrestler
- Eight wins by submission (5 RNC, arm triangle, guillotine, modified kneebar), three by KO
Aljamain Sterling Fight Highlights
Aljamain Sterling vs Cory Sandhagen
UFC 250 (June 6, 2020)
Although it’s not his official nickname, there’s a reason that Aljamain Sterling refers to himself as “The Human Backpack”.
He showcased why at UFC 250 when he quickly took Cory Sandhagen to the canvas, secured his back and locked in a rear naked choke that forced Sandhagen to tap. To date, this might be Sterling’s most impressive performance and this win launched him to a title shot.
Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
UFC 280 (October 22, 2022)
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw
A big step in Sterling solidifying his legacy as one of the best bantamweights of all-time was beating former two-time champion TJ Dillashaw.
And he accomplished that in spectacular fashion at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Sterling put together every part of his game, dominating Dillashaw from start-to-finish before finishing him via TKO in the second round. Sterling’s performance left no doubt as to who the best 135-pound fighter in the world was.
Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
UFC 288 (May 6, 2023)
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
Free Fight | Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo
Sterling’s next opportunity to stamp his legacy was against the one and only Henry Cejudo, who came out of retirement to challenge for the belt he left behind after UFC 249.
The matchup between Sterling and Cejudo was a fascinating one, with both fighters well-credentialed in the grappling department and as technical as they come on the feet. Sterling had great success throughout the fight, putting the pace on Cejudo and utilizing his length to secure timely takedowns and control the former Olympic gold medalist.
It was a close fight, no doubt about it, but the judges gave Sterling the nod after 25 minutes of work and officially awarded “Funk Master” with his third consecutive title defense.
Aljamain Sterling’s UFC Record
UFC 288 (5/6/23) Sterling won a five-round split decision over Henry Cejudo to retain his UFC bantamweight title
UFC 280 (10/22/22) Sterling stopped TJ Dillashaw via strikes at 3:44 of the second round to retain his UFC bantamweight title
UFC 273 (4/9/22) Sterling won a five-round split decision over Petr Yan to retain his UFC bantamweight title
Full UFC 292 Fight Card Breakdown
UFC 259 (3/6/21) Sterling defeated Petr Yan via disqualification (illegal knee) at 4:29 of the fourth round to win the UFC bantamweight title
UFC 250 (6/6/20) Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen via rear naked choke at 1:28 of the first round
UFC 238 (6/8/19) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz
UFC on ESPN (2/17/19) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Jimmie Rivera
UFC 228 (9/8/18) Sterling submitted Cody Stamann via modified kneebar at 3:42 of the second round
UFC Fight Night (4/21/18) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Brett Johns
UFC Fight Night (12/9/17) Sterling was knocked out by Marlon Moraes at 1:07 of the first round
UFC 214 (7/29/17) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Renan Barao
UFC on FOX (4/15/17) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Augusto Mendes
UFC on FOX (1/28/17) Sterling lost a three round split decision to Raphael Assuncao
UFC Fight Night (5/29/16) Sterling lost a three round split decision to Bryan Caraway
UFC Fight Night (12/10/15) Sterling submitted Johnny Eduardo via guillotine choke at 4:28 of the second round
UFC on FOX (4/18/15) Sterling submitted Takeya Mizugaki via arm triangle at 2:11 of the third round
UFC Fight Night (7/16/14) Sterling stopped Hugo Viana via strikes at 3:50 of the third round
UFC 170 (2/22/14) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Cody Gibson
Aljamain Sterling Fight Week Interview | UFC 292
Aljamain Sterling Fight Week Interview | UFC 292
Rapid Q&A
What Is Aljamain Sterling’s record?
- 23-3
What is Aljamain Sterling’s age?
- 34 years old
How tall is Aljamain Sterling?
- 5’7”
What is Aljamain Sterling’s reach?
- 71”
Where is Aljamain Sterling from?
- Long Island, NY
What weight division is Aljamain Sterling in?
- Aljamain Sterling is in the bantamweight division
How many fights does Aljamain Sterling have in his career?
- Aljamain Sterling has 26 fights in his professional career. His professional career started in 2011.
