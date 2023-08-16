Career Highlights | Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling’s UFC Record

UFC 288 (5/6/23) Sterling won a five-round split decision over Henry Cejudo to retain his UFC bantamweight title

UFC 280 (10/22/22) Sterling stopped TJ Dillashaw via strikes at 3:44 of the second round to retain his UFC bantamweight title

UFC 273 (4/9/22) Sterling won a five-round split decision over Petr Yan to retain his UFC bantamweight title

UFC 259 (3/6/21) Sterling defeated Petr Yan via disqualification (illegal knee) at 4:29 of the fourth round to win the UFC bantamweight title

UFC 250 (6/6/20) Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen via rear naked choke at 1:28 of the first round

UFC 238 (6/8/19) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Pedro Munhoz

UFC on ESPN (2/17/19) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Jimmie Rivera

UFC 228 (9/8/18) Sterling submitted Cody Stamann via modified kneebar at 3:42 of the second round

UFC Fight Night (4/21/18) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Brett Johns

UFC Fight Night (12/9/17) Sterling was knocked out by Marlon Moraes at 1:07 of the first round

UFC 214 (7/29/17) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Renan Barao

UFC on FOX (4/15/17) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Augusto Mendes

UFC on FOX (1/28/17) Sterling lost a three round split decision to Raphael Assuncao

UFC Fight Night (5/29/16) Sterling lost a three round split decision to Bryan Caraway

UFC Fight Night (12/10/15) Sterling submitted Johnny Eduardo via guillotine choke at 4:28 of the second round

UFC on FOX (4/18/15) Sterling submitted Takeya Mizugaki via arm triangle at 2:11 of the third round

UFC Fight Night (7/16/14) Sterling stopped Hugo Viana via strikes at 3:50 of the third round

UFC 170 (2/22/14) Sterling won a three round unanimous decision over Cody Gibson