Due to injury, Irene Aldana has been removed from her bantamweight bout with Aspen Ladd. Replacing Aldana will be UFC veteran and former title challenger Raquel Pennington.

Additionally, due to visa issues, Nassourdine Imavov has been removed from his middleweight bout with Kelvin Gastelum. As a result, this bout has been canceled from the card.

A heavyweight fight between Ilir Latifi and Aleksei Oleinik has been added to the card.

UFC 273: VOLKANOVSKI vs THE KOREAN ZOMBIE takes place Saturday, April 9 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.

