Due to a COVID-19 issue, Luiz Garagorri has been removed from his bout against Mirsad Bektic this weekend. Replacing him will be returning UFC veteran Damon Jackson.



Jackson, who last appeared in the UFC in 2016, has won 6 of his last 7 and owns an impressive 94% rate (16 of 17 victories).



UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley airs this Saturday, September 19, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT with main card at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.