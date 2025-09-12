Can't Count Out Steven Nelson | Canelo vs Crawford

I don’t want to waste his time, so I get right to the point when I ask why this 37-year-old renaissance man is still in the fight business when he can do so many other things.

“I feel the same way,” Nelson laughs. “It is like why? But it is very interesting and fun for me. It takes a little bit of all my different skills and combines them because they all say boxing is art; it's a strategic game, you use your hands, movement, aggression, everything. So everything I do is combined to make up boxing, but I continue to do all the other things, as well.”

So the fire is still there for “So Cold” then?

“Yeah, for sure,” he said. “People say, ‘Oh, how long you want to go? When are you going to retire?’ That's something you don't put a date to. You just see if you still have the fire, and if you're healthy and your body feels it, then you keep going.”