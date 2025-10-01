Canelo vs Crawford 50/50 Charity Raffle Raises More Than $128,000

Designed for high-risk youth ages 12-17, the youth mentoring initiative will comprise free after-school tutoring for student-athletes participating in the program. This program aims to help young people develop skills with a focus on self-discipline and self-defense, while giving them access to coaches and instructors from Fight Capital Gym, as well as after-school tutoring, in a safe and supportive environment.

In 2026, the program’s second location will open in the form of UFC’s first-ever Boxing & MMA Center, located inside the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s Youth Complex in North Las Vegas. The facility, spanning more than 30,000 square feet, will serve more than 180 youth daily after school and house the first Communities In Schools Alumni Center in the country.

The Boxing & MMA Center, operated by former pro boxer and current Zuffa Boxing analyst Skipper Kelp, will train local youth on the fundamentals of combat sports five days per week. The gym will also support youth boxing, wrestling, and jiu-jitsu events.

UFC’s corporate social responsibility program, #UFCInTheCommunity, strategically collaborates with partners, sponsors, and athletes to develop additional charitable programs and funding sources to help support and inspire the local community.

Since 2017, UFC has produced more than 40 separate 50/50 raffles throughout North America that have grossed more than $2.3 million, with net proceeds benefitting local charities in the communities that have hosted UFC events throughout the United States and Canada.

UFC’s next 50/50 raffle will take place from Wednesday, October 1 – Saturday, October 4, as part of UFC 320: ANKALAEV vs. CHANDLER. For more information, please visit UFCFOUNDATION.