CANELO ÁLVAREZ TO FACE TERENCE CRAWFORD FOR UNIFIED SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP IN RIYADH SEASON SHOWDOWN AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM IN LAS VEGAS ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) looks to add Crawford to his legendary resume. Capturing a multitude of titles across multiple weight divisions, and defeating the likes of Shane Mosley, Gennady Golovkin, and Miguel Cotto, Álvarez has done more than enough to solidify himself as one of the best to ever do it. The proud native of Guadalajara, Mexico now turns his attention to the undefeated challenger, Terence Crawford, to cement his legacy even further.

Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) sets out to show why he believes he’s the #1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world with a defining win against Álvarez. The current WBA and interim WBO junior middleweight champion, Crawford has become a household name by defeating Ricky Burns, Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, and Errol Spence Jr. After successfully moving up in weight to 154 pounds against Israil Madrimov, Crawford now sets his sights on Canelo to secure the biggest win of his career.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. Most recently, Riyadh Season 2024 reached a major milestone after the number of visitors for the year exceeded 20 million for the first time.



September’s Las Vegas fight night follows on from a host of memorable boxing showdowns from Riyadh Season including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the 21st Century between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, two undisputed light heavyweight title clashes involving Artur Beterbiev and Dimitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez making his Riyadh debut to reclaim the undisputed super-middleweight championship crown against William Scull, Terence Crawford becoming a four-division champion by defeating Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles and Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois in front of a record crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium.