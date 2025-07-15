CANELO ÁLVAREZ TO FACE TERENCE CRAWFORD FOR UNIFIED SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP IN RIYADH SEASON SHOWDOWN AT ALLEGIANT STADIUM IN LAS VEGAS ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Blockbuster Riyadh Season event features two of boxing’s biggest names of this generation.
Las Vegas –Two of boxing’s most dominant forces, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will face off in a once in a lifetime Riyadh Season fight for the unified super middleweight championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 13.
HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, will collaborate with UFC President and CEO Dana White and Sela to promote the highly anticipated showdown.
Canelo vs Crawford tickets will go on sale this Friday, July 18 at 7 am PT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. Presales will begin on Thursday, July 17 at 7 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register at UFC.com/boxing.
Fans seeking unparalleled access to this historic event can explore VIP packages from On Location, the Official VIP Experience Provider of Canelo vs. Crawford, combining tickets with one-of-a-kind experiences. On Location’s ticket packages include unprecedented behind-the-scenes access such as ringside photos on fight night, premium all-inclusive hospitality, an afterparty following the fight, the official Canelo vs. Crawford fight poster and more. VIP packages are on sale now, visit onlocationexp.com/canelocrawford for more information.
The highly anticipated bout will also stream on Netflix live globally to its 300+ million subscribers at no additional cost. For more information visit tudum.com/cvc and click HERE to set a reminder to watch. Those who do not have a Netflix account can visit netflix.com/signup.
Members of the media can apply to attend the event here.
Saul "Canelo" Álvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs) looks to add Crawford to his legendary resume. Capturing a multitude of titles across multiple weight divisions, and defeating the likes of Shane Mosley, Gennady Golovkin, and Miguel Cotto, Álvarez has done more than enough to solidify himself as one of the best to ever do it. The proud native of Guadalajara, Mexico now turns his attention to the undefeated challenger, Terence Crawford, to cement his legacy even further.
Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) sets out to show why he believes he’s the #1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world with a defining win against Álvarez. The current WBA and interim WBO junior middleweight champion, Crawford has become a household name by defeating Ricky Burns, Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, and Errol Spence Jr. After successfully moving up in weight to 154 pounds against Israil Madrimov, Crawford now sets his sights on Canelo to secure the biggest win of his career.
About Riyadh Season
Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. Most recently, Riyadh Season 2024 reached a major milestone after the number of visitors for the year exceeded 20 million for the first time.
September’s Las Vegas fight night follows on from a host of memorable boxing showdowns from Riyadh Season including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the 21st Century between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, two undisputed light heavyweight title clashes involving Artur Beterbiev and Dimitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez making his Riyadh debut to reclaim the undisputed super-middleweight championship crown against William Scull, Terence Crawford becoming a four-division champion by defeating Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles and Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois in front of a record crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium.
About Netflix
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
About Allegiant Stadium
Located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and home to the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium is an award-winning global events destination. A state-of-the-art, multipurpose venue with a capacity of 65,000, Allegiant Stadium has hosted world-class music artists such as Garth Brooks, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, Taylor Swift and BTS with more legendary concerts to come. The fully enclosed stadium is also home to the UNLV Rebels football team and has hosted premier sporting events such as the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final, Pac-12 Championship Game, Las Vegas Bowl, and WWE SummerSlam. The venue hosted NFL Pro Bowls in both 2022 and 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII in February of 2024 – the first in Las Vegas history and hosted WrestleMania 41 in April of 2025. Allegiant Stadium is committed to giving back to the community through numerous diversity, inclusion, and community outreach initiatives. In addition, Allegiant Stadium is proud to be both LEED Gold certified and powered by 100% Nevada-sourced renewable energy and is dedicated to implementing sustainable practices and programs. For more information on Allegiant Stadium, visit www.allegiantstadium.com or follow us at @allegiantstadm on X and @allegiantstadium on Instagram.