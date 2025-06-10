CANELO ÁLVAREZ TO FACE TERENCE CRAWFORD IN BLOCKBUSTER RIYADH SEASON SHOWDOWN SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 IN LAS VEGAS, STREAMING LIVE GLOBALLY ON NETFLIX

Ahead of this epic Saturday fight night, Canelo and Crawford will stage a three-city international press tour, kicking off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 20 before heading to the United States for stops in New York at Fanatics Fest on Sunday, June 22 and in Las Vegas on Friday, June 27. Full details below.

HE Turki Alalshikh said: "On September 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century. Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix."

Dana White said: "Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas."

Canelo Alvarez said: "I’m super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix. On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world."

Terence Crawford said: "My perfect record speaks for itself. I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness."

Press Tour Full Details:

Friday, June 20 – Riyadh Blvd City, Baker Alshidy Theatre

Sunday, June 22 – New York (Fanatics Fest NYC), Jacob Javits Convention Center – 429 11th Ave.

Friday, June 27 – Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena – 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Members of the media can apply to attend here.

About Riyadh Season

Saudi Arabia's capital embraces one of the world's biggest entertainment events every year during winter. Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. Most recently, Riyadh Season 2024 reached a major milestone after the number of visitors for the year exceeded 20 million for the first time.

September’s Las Vegas fight night follows on from a host of memorable boxing showdowns from Riyadh Season including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the 21st century between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, two undisputed light heavyweight title clashes between Artur Beterbiev and Dimitry Bivol, Canelo Alvarez making his Riyadh debut to reclaim the undisputed super-middleweight championship crown against William Scull, Terence Crawford becoming a four-division champion by defeating Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles, and Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois in front of a record crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium.

About Netflix

Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause, and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.