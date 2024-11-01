 Skip to main content
Mike Malott celebrates his knockout victory over Adam Fugitt in their welterweight fight during the UFC 289 event at Rogers Arena on June 10, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Canadian Breakdown | UFC Edmonton

A Closer Look At The Eight Canadian Athletes Competing This Saturday At UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi At UFC Edmonton
By Ryan White, on X @ryannwwhite • Nov. 1, 2024

The Octagon Returns to Edmonton, Canada for UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi. There are eight Canada-based fighters who will compete this Saturday at Rogers Place in their home country, and here’s a closer look at each one.

Marc-Andre Barriault

Division: Middleweight

Birthplace: Gatineau, Canada

Professional Record: 16-8

Streak: L2

The Scoop: Marc-Andre Barriault faces Dustin Stoltzfus this Saturday in what will be his second time fighting in Edmonton. Barriault was unsuccessful in Edmonton last time at UFC 240 against Krzysztof Jotko, but that was five years ago. He’s 16-8, 1 NC as a professional and 2-2 in his last four. The Canadian has lost two straight for the first time since 2019, but returning to Canada, where his last victory was, might be what he needs.

Mike Malott

Mike Malott Fight Week Interview | UFC Edmonton
Mike Malott Fight Week Interview | UFC Edmonton
/

Division: Welterweight

Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio

Professional Record: 10-2-1

Streak: L1

The Scoop: The return of Mike Malott is here. After entering the promotion by winning on Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), Malott, won three straight, with all of them being by finish. Last time out, Malott was on his way to earning a win over veteran Neil Magny through 13 minutes, until he seemed to have no energy left, resulting in Magny getting the TKO finish and a Comeback of the Year candidate. It’s been about 10 months since then, and Malott is eager to prove to the welterweight division that he’s a legit rising contender. 

Aiemann Zahabi

Aiemann Zahabi of Canada punches Javid Basharat of Afghanistan in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 02, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Laval, Canada

Professional Record: 11-2

Streak: W4

The Scoop: Aiemann Zahabi is riding a four-fight win streak heading into UFC Edmonton. He’s 11-2 as a professional fighter (5-2 in UFC) and takes on Pedro Munhoz with hopes to make it five in a row at 135 pounds. Both athletes bring excellent striking; for Zahabi, it’s his counters and knockout power. Munhoz has strong inside boxing and good calf kicks, meaning this fight should be fun on the feet. 

Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius of Canada reacts after her victory over Fatima Kline in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Ball Arena on July 13, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Division: Flyweight

Birthplace: St. Catharines, Canada

Professional Record: 11-3

Streak: W2

The Scoop: At 6-2 in the UFC, Jasmine Jasudavicius has established herself as an intriguing contender in the flyweight division. Jasudavicius is currently ranked No. 14 and is going for her third win of 2024. She goes up against Ariane da Silva, who is the No. 13 flyweight in a matchup that should be highlighted by every fan.

Charles Jourdain

Charles Jourdain Wins By TKO | UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad
Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Beloeil, Canada

Professional Record: 15-8-1

Streak: L2

The Scoop: After competing in the UFCs featherweight division for the last five years, Charles Jourdain makes his bantamweight debut against Victory Henry. He had some success at 145 pounds, but after dropping his last two, he wanted to make a change. Jourdain faced high-level competition at featherweight, and the weight change might allow him to better utilize his speed while facing smaller opponents. 

Chad Anheliger

Chad Anheliger of Canada punches Charalampos Grigoriou of Cyprus in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 16, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Kelowna, Canada

Professional Record: 13-7

Streak: W1

The Scoop: Chad “The Monster” Anheliger goes for his second straight UFC win this Saturday. A Dana White’s Contender Series alum, Anheliger has gone 2-2 since signing with the UFC, including a knockout win over Jesse Strader. In his last outing, Anheliger spoiled the debut of fellow DWCS grad Charlampos Grigoriou and will be looking for win number three inside the Octagon.

Jamey-Lyn Horth

Division: Flyweight

Birthplace: Vancouver, Canada

Professional Record: 6-1

Streak: L1

The Scoop: Canada’s own Jamey-Lyn Horth makes her third UFC appearance this weekend against Ivana Petrovic. Horth is 1-1 so far with a win over Hailey Cowan and a split decision loss to Veronica Hardy last December. It’s been nearly a year off for her, but she gets to open the show on Saturday in front of her home country. 

Serhiy Sidey

Serhiy Sidey of Ukraine kicks Ramon Taveras in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on January 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Chernivtsi, Ukraine

Professional Record: 10-2

Streak: L1

The Scoop: For the first time since the summer of 2023, Serhiy Sidey gets a new opponent. The Burlington, Ontario product punched his ticket to the UFC with a controversial stoppage win over Ramon Tavares on season seven of Dana White’s Contender Series. The two ran it back earlier this year at UFC 297, and Tavares settled the score with a split decision victory to hand Sidey a loss in his UFC debut. He faces Garrett Armfield, who is 2-2 in the UFC, and looks to get his first win inside the Octagon.

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Albazi, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on November 2, 2024. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

