Homefield Advantage | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Brad Katona
Division: Bantamweight
Birthplace: Winnipeg, Canada
Professional Record: 16-4-0
Streak: 2-3 in last 5
The Scoop: Brad Katona leads off UFC 315 against Bekzat Almakhan, as he looks to get back into the win column. After a muddy last couple fights, Katona will look to start a streak that will see him gain momentum in the stacked bantamweight division.
Marc-Andre Barriault
Division: Middleweight
Birthplace: Gatineau, Canada
Professional Record: 16-9-0
Streak: 1-4 in last 5
The Scoop: It is never good to be on a four-fight skid, but if there is anyone to fix that, it is the veteran Marc-Andre Barriault. Barriault ends the early prelims against Bruno Silva in what will be a pivotal matchup for both fighters that are looking to end their losing streaks.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: St. Catharines, Canada
Professional Record: 13-3
Streak: 4-1 in last 5
The Scoop: In the prelims, Jasmine Jasudavicius looks to continue her upward trajectory as she faces off against the always-difficult Jessica Andrade. With almost a perfect last five fights, the only blemish coming against Tracy Cortez, Jasudavicius will aim to dispel the number 7 ranked flyweight in Andrade. This will be one of the best fights of the night, with two fighters looking to crack the top five rankings very soon.
Mike Malott
Division: Welterweight
Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio
Professional Record: 11-2-1
Streak: 4-1 in last 5
The Scoop: Much of the hype around Mike Malott was restored after a huge bounce-back win against Trevin Giles last outing. Malott is almost perfect in his last five, with one lone loss to Neil Magny. Malott garnered a bunch of attention early after winning on Dana White’s Contender Series, followed by three straight finishes. Malott is someone to keep an eye on as he sets his sights on Charles Radtke this weekend to close out the prelims.
Kyle Prepolec
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Windsor, Canada
Professional Record: 12-7
Streak: On three-fight winning streak
The Scoop: Kyle Prepolec is back in the UFC, filling in on short notice for Joel Alvarez. Prepolec is from Canada, but he is facing France's Benoit Saint Denis as both men will look to win over the crowd. Prepolec will be the first fight of the main card and while he is 0-2 in the UFC, his last bout here was in 2019. Oddly enough, both fights were in Canada. Quebec will look to be the winning city for Prepolec as Vancouver and Ottawa certainly were not. Even though Prepolec has not fought in the UFC in some time, he has gone 3-0 in his last three. Each of those wins were knockouts in the first round, so this may be the perfect time for Prepolec to return to the UFC in search of a win against a respected contender.
Aiemann Zahabi
Division: Bantamweight
Birthplace: Laval, Canada
Professional Record: 12-2
Streak: 5-0 in last 5
The Scoop: As the final fight before the title fights, Aiemann Zahabi faces the legendary Jose Aldo. Zahabi has been steadily rising the ranks of the bantamweight division, mostly attributed to his boxing prowess. With some slick counters paired with potential show-stopping power, he faces an Aldo that has split his last four fights. This will be the biggest test for Zahabi, a former champion and 11th ranked bantamweight. Coming in as an underdog, Zahabi will look to slow Aldo down enough to bring home the win in front of a familiar crowd.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena, live from Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec, Canada on May 10, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.