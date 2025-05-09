Homefield Advantage | UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Windsor, Canada

Professional Record: 12-7

Streak: On three-fight winning streak

The Scoop: Kyle Prepolec is back in the UFC, filling in on short notice for Joel Alvarez. Prepolec is from Canada, but he is facing France's Benoit Saint Denis as both men will look to win over the crowd. Prepolec will be the first fight of the main card and while he is 0-2 in the UFC, his last bout here was in 2019. Oddly enough, both fights were in Canada. Quebec will look to be the winning city for Prepolec as Vancouver and Ottawa certainly were not. Even though Prepolec has not fought in the UFC in some time, he has gone 3-0 in his last three. Each of those wins were knockouts in the first round, so this may be the perfect time for Prepolec to return to the UFC in search of a win against a respected contender.

