Canada’s First Champion: Carlos Newton | UFC 30th Anniversary

After catching the attention of many with a valiant effort as a 19-year-old facing a man 100 pounds heavier than him, Newton went on to fight several times in PRIDE and Shooto Japan throughout the late-90s as well as an appearance in the finals of UFC 17, where he lost a split decision to Dan Henderson.

Newton’s UFC glory would come three years later, almost to the day, when he faced Pat Miletich at UFC 31. Newton had won six of his last seven bouts entering the fight in Atlantic City, three via submission. Against Miletich, Newton locked up a bulldog choke in the third round to secure gold.