Carlos Newton defeats Pat Miletich to win the UFC Welterweight Championship at the Trump Taj Mahal on May 4, 2001 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Susumu Nagao/Zuffa LLC)

Canada’s First Champion: Carlos Newton | UFC 30th Anniversary

On The Occasion Of Our 30-Year Anniversary, We're Looking Back At A Milestone Events That Saw Canada's First Champion
By Zac Pacleb, On Twitter @ZacPacleb • Jun. 6, 2023

Before Georges St-Pierre became the face of Canadian MMA and one of the greatest to ever step into the Octagon, Carlos Newton was the first Canadian to get his hands on a UFC strap.

After catching the attention of many with a valiant effort as a 19-year-old facing a man 100 pounds heavier than him, Newton went on to fight several times in PRIDE and Shooto Japan throughout the late-90s as well as an appearance in the finals of UFC 17, where he lost a split decision to Dan Henderson.

Newton’s UFC glory would come three years later, almost to the day, when he faced Pat Miletich at UFC 31. Newton had won six of his last seven bouts entering the fight in Atlantic City, three via submission. Against Miletich, Newton locked up a bulldog choke in the third round to secure gold.

After that epic performance, his first title defense came against UFC Hall of Fame member Matt Hughes. Hughes dominated with his wrestling early, but in the second round, Newton threw up a triangle choke that looked tight and forced Hughes to stand. Hughes slammed Newton to the ground, knocking him out and ending his title reign before it ever really got started. Newton, who picked up a submission win in PRIDE four months later, got his rematch with Hughes at UFC 38 but lost via fourth-round TKO.

Carlos Newton defeats Pat Miletich to win the UFC Welterweight Championship at the Trump Taj Mahal on May 4, 2001 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Susumu Nagao/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Carlos Newton defeats Pat Miletich to win the UFC Welterweight Championship at the Trump Taj Mahal on May 4, 2001 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Susumu Nagao/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Although that was the end of Newton’s championship run, he would continue to fight for eight more years, including a split of his last two UFC fights. Newton would also share the Octagon with Anderson Silva and Renzo Gracie under the PRIDE banner.

Over the course of his career, Newton was known as a slick and explosive submission artist with 10 of his 16 professional wins coming via tap out. After retiring, Newton opened and ran Newton MMA in Pickering, Ontario for several years.

: