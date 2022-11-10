Campbell’s Caleb Hopkins Is A Master Motivator | UFC Fight Pass

The goal with the Instagram page was to gain more followers than the Team Alaska page, which seemed very possible due to the traction Hopkins’ page was starting to gain.

Wrestlers on the team knew of the page, coaches knew of the page, and parents knew of the page, but as much as people referred to it after meets, nobody knew where it was all coming from.

“It was anonymous for a very long time, and still, most people in Alaska don’t know who runs it,” Hopkins said.

The IG page was beginning to turn ugly. The early decision to keep himself publicly removed from the rankings proved to be a wise one when the comments started flooding in.

“There was some cyber bullying that was happening on the page and my dad wanted to catch who was running the page so I couldn’t tell him who it was,” Hopkins explained. “I was scared of my dad. I really didn’t want to get in trouble, so I went and deleted all of the comments that were going to get people in trouble, and basically told everyone that they can’t cyberbully on the page.”

It was becoming a bit of a hassle keeping the secret, as well as keeping it hidden from everybody, but Hopkins was noticing results from the page beyond what he had intended. What started as a way to convince all his opponents he was an underdog was turning into much more. Hopkins was finding ways to manipulate the work ethic of those around him.