Campbell University’s Favorite Fighters | UFC Fight Pass

The Campbell Camels Have Spearheaded The Movement To Feature NCAA Wrestling On UFC FIGHT PASS. Who Are The Fighters Behind The Camels’ Love For The Leading Combat Sports OTT Platform?
By Walker Van Wey • Nov. 6, 2022

The relationship between NCAA Wrestling and MMA has always been strong. Whether it was Mark Schultz making Gary Goodridge look mortal, Randy Couture wrestling his way to titles in two divisions, Daniel Cormier boasting dual gold or Bo Nickal reintroducing the world to NCAA stardom, the two sports have always been in close proximity.

Who are the fighters who are inspiring the next crop of potential MMA stars?

Anthony “Big Tone” Molton (125 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Israel Adesanya

Zander Phaturos (125 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Israel Adesanya

“I love how technical he is in the way he fights.”

Zak Thompson (125 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Chuck Liddell

“My favorite fighter is Chuck Liddell because of his mohawk.”

Gabe Hixenbaugh (133 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Francis Ngannou

“Because of his backstory and how much he has changed his life, not just from being in a bad position, but changing it and putting himself in a position to be champion.”

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon prepares to fight Ciryl Gane of France in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Chris Rivera (141 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Max Holloway

“I love his fighting style and how he is about that action and isn’t afraid to stand and bang with someone.”

Dom “The Falcon” Defalco (149 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Sean O’Malley

“He has a swagger to him and that brings confidence. He never backs down from a fight.”

Troy Nation (157 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Georges St-Pierre

“His technical prowess combined with his speed and power allowed him to control his opponent in any position, which made watching his fights a ton of fun. The way he used his jab was also incredibly impressive.”

Jakob Chisholm (157 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Justin Gaethje

“Gaethje is my favorite fighter of all time. He embodies everything I’d like to be as a competitor. He’s a former All-American wrestler that doesn’t talk a lot of trash. He’s tough, fearless, exciting to watch and has no quit.”

Riley Augustine (165 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Nate Diaz

“He may not be the best fighter in his division, but you are going to have to fight him for the whole time. Also, many people see him as the villain when he is fighting, and I think it’s ok to be the villain.”

Domonic Baker (165 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Conor McGregor

Cole Rees (174 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Robbie Lawler and Chris Weidman

“[Lawler’s] brawling style and his fight against Rory MacDonald made me a fan. [Weidman’s] first win against Anderson Silva will always be a core memory for me.”

Cam Andrews (174 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Chuck Liddell

Caleb “The Alaskan Assassin” Hopkins (184 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I like how he would control his fights, take little damage and then just wreck his competition.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia submits Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Levi Hopkins (197 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Henry Cejudo

“From his incredible Olympic gold medal win and his dominance in the UFC, Cejudo is one of the best combat athletes ever.”

Conor Maslanek (197 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Jon Jones

“His elbow strikes are fun to watch.”

Head Coach Scotti Sentes

Favorite fighter: Gregor Gillespie

“I became a huge Gregor Gillespie fan after he wrestled Mike Poeta in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Finals in 2007. So explosive, and he just goes after it without caution at times. UFC’s number one fisherman!”

: