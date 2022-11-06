Campbell University’s Favorite Fighters | UFC Fight Pass

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon prepares to fight Ciryl Gane of France in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Chris Rivera (141 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Max Holloway

“I love his fighting style and how he is about that action and isn’t afraid to stand and bang with someone.”

Dom “The Falcon” Defalco (149 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Sean O’Malley

“He has a swagger to him and that brings confidence. He never backs down from a fight.”

Troy Nation (157 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Georges St-Pierre

“His technical prowess combined with his speed and power allowed him to control his opponent in any position, which made watching his fights a ton of fun. The way he used his jab was also incredibly impressive.”

Jakob Chisholm (157 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Justin Gaethje

“Gaethje is my favorite fighter of all time. He embodies everything I’d like to be as a competitor. He’s a former All-American wrestler that doesn’t talk a lot of trash. He’s tough, fearless, exciting to watch and has no quit.”

Riley Augustine (165 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Nate Diaz

“He may not be the best fighter in his division, but you are going to have to fight him for the whole time. Also, many people see him as the villain when he is fighting, and I think it’s ok to be the villain.”

Domonic Baker (165 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Conor McGregor

Cole Rees (174 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Robbie Lawler and Chris Weidman

“[Lawler’s] brawling style and his fight against Rory MacDonald made me a fan. [Weidman’s] first win against Anderson Silva will always be a core memory for me.”

Cam Andrews (174 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Chuck Liddell

Caleb “The Alaskan Assassin” Hopkins (184 pounds)

Favorite fighter: Khabib Nurmagomedov

“I like how he would control his fights, take little damage and then just wreck his competition.”