Cameron Smotherman | Seizing The Moment

Smotherman needed it after his one-minute TKO loss to Grigoriou, when everything came crashing down on him.

“I was doubting everything until I got the call (for the Hadley fight),” he said. “I was in a horrible spot mentally, and it was really hard on me because I felt like I had a really hard path to get to the Contender Series. I took losses, and usually they don't take guys with this many losses. I felt like all the cards were stacked against me my entire fighting journey. The only good thing about the loss was that it happened so fast that it's not like I just got beat the hell up from start to finish and dominated. I had one bad moment, and that moment cost me a lot, but it was like, okay, well, at least I know I'm still good. But all the fights that I took since then, I was just doing them. I wasn't really all-in mentally. I was showing up for the practices and I was in shape, but I know that I wasn't the same mentally. I didn't really care.”

The 12-4 prospect did pretty well for going through the motions, and earlier this year, he started to get his mojo back. A camp in Las Vegas working with featherweight contender Diego Lopes led to some deep conversations about the business and about making it against the odds.

“The first phase when I stopped being super depressed and super negative was when I spent about six weeks in Vegas helping Diego Lopes for his fight against Sodiq Yusuff. I was talking to him, getting to know him, and he was telling me his story. I'm like, ‘Damn, yours is even worse than mine. And you made it.”